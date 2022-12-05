Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.

Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 fight with Santiago Ponzinibbio

Robbie Lawler is out of his fight against Santiago Ponzinibbio this Saturday due to undisclosed injury, multiple sources tell ESPN. UFC is currently working on a potential replacement. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 5, 2022

Lawler was preparing to make his second walk of 2022 after throwing down with Bryan Barberena at UFC 276 in July. After a promising opening round, the former welterweight champion was handed his first loss by strikes since losing his belt to Tyron Woodley in 2016.

Age has certainly caught up with the 40-year-old, having won just one fight from his last six. Lawler’s one victory came over Nick Diaz at UFC 266.

The UFC are eager to keep Ponzinibbio on the main card and is eyeing up several possible replacements for Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Ponzinibbio, who was once touted to become champion of the world, currently finds himself on a two-fight skid. The Argentinian’s last two losses have come in the way of split decision to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. Following the fight cancellation, as it stands, the fight-card in Nevada is set to go ahead with thirteen bouts.

The main event sees Jan Blachowicz attempt to recapture the UFC light heavyweight crown against Magomed Ankalaev. The co-main event features a pay-per-view debut for the rising Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett, who aims to keep his 100% finish rate intact inside the company when met with Jared Gordon.