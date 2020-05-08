Jeremy Stephens can’t wait to “unleash” on Calvin Kattar after watching The Last Dance

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens has taken inspiration from The Last Dance ahead of his showdown with Calvin Kattar at UFC 249.

Stephens is currently riding a four-fight winless streak with his last victory coming back in February 2018 when he knocked out Josh Emmett. While it doesn’t appear as if there’s any risk of him being released, fans will certainly be keeping an eye on his battle with Kattar this weekend to see if he can step his game up a level.

During his UFC 249 virtual media day appearance, Stephens revealed that he’s used a specific segment from the aforementioned Chicago Bulls hit as fuel for the fire ahead of fight night.

“I was watching (Michael) Jordan in The Last Dance,” Stephens said (via MMA Junkie). “He goes up 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns. Then Charles Barkley in the third game, they were just a little bit more hungry. Jordan is up two games and he kind of lays off the gas a little bit. Charles Barkley had that hunger in that third game.

“You can’t stop that hunger,” Stephens added. “That will to win. I don’t think anybody has the will to win more than me. I love this sport. I love fighting. There’s nothing more than winning and getting that win. My will to win is super strong – my spirit, my soul (are) on fire right now. I just can’t wait to go in there and unleash on Calvin.”

Kattar is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous fighters in that division, and with that in mind, it certainly feels as if Stephens has an uphill battle ahead of him this weekend.

Still, we’re talking about someone who has never backed down from a challenge in his life, which should ensure one hell of a brawl in Jacksonville.

Do you think Jeremy Stephens will return to winning ways this weekend?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.