Jeff Molina reveals he’s no longer under UFC contract after gambling probe, signs with BKFC

Jeff Molina is no longer under UFC contract.

Molina signed with the UFC back in 2020 after winning on the Contender Series. He ended up going 3-0 in the UFC, including winning Fight of the Night in his debut at UFC 261. However, he hasn’t fought since June of 2022 when he earned a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

After that, Molina was involved in the gambling probe around James Krause, and he ended up being suspended by the commission pending the investigation. His suspension will officially be up in November, but Molina revealed he has requested and was granted his UFC release.

“I asked for my release, and they are going to honor it. I had a conversation with Hunter, I have no bad blood with the UFC; they changed my life. I’m forever grateful I got to fight against the best; I was ranked. But, with the conversation, they pretty much said, hey we can’t go forward, with you under the circumstances, and we wish you the best in the future. And, if I asked for my release, they’d grant it,” Molina said to Ariel Helwani.

Molina thought that once his suspension was up, he would be able to fight in the UFC again. However, the UFC wasn’t comfortable with him fighting for them, which he was surprised by, given that he was drug tested the entire time and even spent time in the PI.