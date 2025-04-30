MMA analyst believes UFC should retire BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins retirement fight

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas believes the UFC should retire the BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins the belt in his last fight.

Dustin Poirier

At UFC 318, Dustin Poirier will compete in his final fight in the sport of mixed martial arts. He will ride off into this sunset following a trilogy bout with Max Holloway, with the BMF title being on the line. It’s a title that ‘The Diamond’ has competed for once before, losing via knockout to Justin Gaethje, who subsequently lost the strap to Holloway.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier reveals he’s had ‘at least 10 fights’ that aren’t listed on his record

While it may not be a world championship, you’d have to think Poirier would be pretty happy to take the championship home with him. In his home state of Louisiana, he could have the storybook ending that most fighters can only dream of. Of course, it’ll be easier said than done, and a lot of fans and pundits aren’t convinced by the BMF title as a gimmick.

That includes Din Thomas, who had the following to say about the belt and the possibility of Poirier winning it.

Thomas’ view on Poirier and BMF title

“I think (this should be the last one), only because the BMF belt is so limited,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “Everybody wants to fight for it, but because it’s kind of been in the hands of lightweights and welterweights, you really alienate a lot of people who should fight for it, who could fight for it.

“So it’s like, ‘What are we doing with this?’ And to be honest with you, the game ain’t really full of BMFs like it used to be. Now we’ve got a bunch of athletes lobbying for money and money fights. We don’t got a lot of BMFs like we used to have, so I think they should just do away with it.”

“If they retire the BMF belt with Dustin, I’m OK with that,” Thomas said. “It gives Dustin an opportunity to walk away with the BMF belt. This is something that will really encapsulate his entire career because Dustin was a BMF his entire career, and if he could walk away with that belt? Come on, man. This is storybook. This is unprecedented activity here, and I love every bit of it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

