Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: “I made a mistake by continuing to wager”
Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Molina received a three-year suspension and was fined $235.56 in prosecution fees for failing to disclose his teammate Darrick Minner’s injury and then willingly placing a significant bet on the fight. His suspension expires on November 5, 2025.
After Molina’s suspension was handed down, he took to X to share a lengthy statement, believing his words got twisted.
My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It’s how I made extra money on the side when I wasn’t fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my “significant” bet was less than $500. The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing
“My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It’s how I made extra money on the side when I wasn’t fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my “significant” bet was less than $500. The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing to wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop,” Molina wrote on X.
“Getting a 3-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane. McGregor can post his million-dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster, and no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there,” Molina added.
Despite being handed a three-year suspension, it does factor in time served already, which allows Jeff Molin to return later this year.
Jeff Molina believes suspension is fair
After the suspension was announced, several fans thought Jeff Molina would have been given a lifetime ban.
However, Molina believes the suspension is fair as he doesn’t think he was fixing fights at all.
It’s not about making it look better Jason. I’m saying what I did. What I completely disagree with is saying I deserve a “lifetime ban” for my $350 wagers I had on the entire card. I made a mistake by continuing to wager no doubt and a 3 yr suspension is beyond suffice but
“It’s not about making it look better Jason. I’m saying what I did. What I completely disagree with is saying I deserve a “lifetime ban” for my $350 wagers I had on the entire card. I made a mistake by continuing to wager no doubt. And, a 3-year suspension is beyond suffice. But, acting like 23-year-old me was this fight-fixing mastermind making millions of dollars is comical. The fact is a fighter fought injured which happens literally all the time and obviously word got out,” Molina added.
Jeff Molina is 11-2 as a pro and coming off a split-decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Molina went 3-0 in the UFC with a win over Daniel da Silva and Aoriqileng.
