Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: “I made a mistake by continuing to wager”

By Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Jeff Molina

Molina received a three-year suspension and was fined $235.56 in prosecution fees for failing to disclose his teammate Darrick Minner’s injury and then willingly placing a significant bet on the fight. His suspension expires on November 5, 2025.

After Molina’s suspension was handed down, he took to X to share a lengthy statement, believing his words got twisted.

“My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It’s how I made extra money on the side when I wasn’t fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my “significant” bet was less than $500. The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing to wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop,” Molina wrote on X.

“Getting a 3-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane. McGregor can post his million-dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster, and no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there,” Molina added.

Despite being handed a three-year suspension, it does factor in time served already, which allows Jeff Molin to return later this year.

Jeff Molina believes suspension is fair

After the suspension was announced, several fans thought Jeff Molina would have been given a lifetime ban.

However, Molina believes the suspension is fair as he doesn’t think he was fixing fights at all.

“It’s not about making it look better Jason. I’m saying what I did. What I completely disagree with is saying I deserve a “lifetime ban” for my $350 wagers I had on the entire card. I made a mistake by continuing to wager no doubt. And, a 3-year suspension is beyond suffice. But, acting like 23-year-old me was this fight-fixing mastermind making millions of dollars is comical. The fact is a fighter fought injured which happens literally all the time and obviously word got out,” Molina added.

Jeff Molina is 11-2 as a pro and coming off a split-decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. Molina went 3-0 in the UFC with a win over Daniel da Silva and Aoriqileng.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jeff Molina UFC

Related

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Paul Felder, UFC, Colby Covingvton

Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025
Colby Covington Michael Page
Michael Page

Colby Covington's scathing response to Michael Page over comments during UFC event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Colby Covington has fired back at Michael Page.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains post-fight trash talk to Leon Edwards: 'F*** him and his whole team'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Sean Brady has some choice words for Leon Edwards and his team.

Dana White Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reveals huge mistake UFC and Dana White are making

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Joe Rogan believes there is one business mistake the UFC and Dana White have made.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
UFC

UFC star Ilia Topuria unveils new Octagon nickname ahead of lightweight jump

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has unveiled his new Octagon nickname ahead of his move up to the lightweight division.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 192 with Steve Erceg and Vince Morales

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

What's next for Sean Brady and Leon Edwards after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

The UFC was in London, England on Saturday, March 22 for UFC London. The main event saw Sean Brady taking on former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira was sick and injured during UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that Alex Pereira was sick and injured during his UFC 313 main event loss.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall provides positive update on possible Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall has provided an update on a possible undisputed title fight with Jon Jones.

Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo confirms UFC retirement plan during meeting with Donald Trump

Harry Kettle - March 25, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said during a brief interaction with Donald Trump that he plans on retiring from MMA soon.