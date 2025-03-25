Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: “I made a mistake by continuing to wager”

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Molina received a three-year suspension and was fined $235.56 in prosecution fees for failing to disclose his teammate Darrick Minner’s injury and then willingly placing a significant bet on the fight. His suspension expires on November 5, 2025.

After Molina’s suspension was handed down, he took to X to share a lengthy statement, believing his words got twisted.

My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It’s how I made extra money on the side when I wasn’t fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my “significant” bet was less than $500. The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 25, 2025

“My words were twisted here. I wagered on the entire card. It’s how I made extra money on the side when I wasn’t fighting and all I do is watch fights. I had wagers on both sides of the fight and my “significant” bet was less than $500. The only thing I’m guilty of was continuing to wager on fights after the UFC emailed us telling us to stop,” Molina wrote on X.

“Getting a 3-year suspension for continuing to bet two weeks after getting an email that said to stop is insane. McGregor can post his million-dollar bet slip every month on a main event as a fighter on the roster, and no one blinks an eye. Def a double standard there,” Molina added.

Despite being handed a three-year suspension, it does factor in time served already, which allows Jeff Molin to return later this year.