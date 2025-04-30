Kamaru Usman’s last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

Usman’s Fight for Relevancy

During an episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy” show, Daniel Cormier praised Kamaru Usman’s past accomplishments. Still, he believe it’ll be the final opportunity “The Nigerian Nightmare” will have to remain a major player at welterweight (via MMAJunkie).

“So yes, Usman doing what he did should be applauded, but a win over Buckley can propel him forward. Doesn’t matter what happened with Leon Edwards because he’s the biggest name, and if he wins he can then yell, ‘Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, I want my shot,’ especially if Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is still hurt and those guys will listen. Is it safe to say that we are right in the midst of Kamaru’s last chance – not best chance, this is his last chance to try to not only become a champion, but to even really stay relevant in his division.”

Usman’s last bout took place back in Oct. 2023. That was a short notice middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev. The bout was competitive, but Usman lost via majority decision. Usman went on to heal from injuries and the soon-to-be 38-year-old will be back in action just before summer.

Buckley has been on a tear, winning his last six fights. In his most recent outing, he defeated Colby Covington via doctor’s stoppage. Buckley can shoot up to a top five spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings if he defeats the No. 4-ranked Usman.