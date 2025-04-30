Kamaru Usman’s last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Kamaru Usman once ruled the roost of the welterweight division, but many believe “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” relevancy has faded.

Kamaru Usman

Usman will be looking for his “y’all must’ve forgot” moment when he takes on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Atlanta on June 14. The former UFC Welterweight Champion feels he has been disrespected by rising 170-pound contenders. Fans have seen the scenario play out dozens of times where the new guard takes out the once-dominant legend.

One UFC Hall of Famer believes Usman must buck the trend if he wishes to stay relevant.

Usman’s Fight for Relevancy

During an episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy” show, Daniel Cormier praised Kamaru Usman’s past accomplishments. Still, he believe it’ll be the final opportunity “The Nigerian Nightmare” will have to remain a major player at welterweight (via MMAJunkie).

“So yes, Usman doing what he did should be applauded, but a win over Buckley can propel him forward. Doesn’t matter what happened with Leon Edwards because he’s the biggest name, and if he wins he can then yell, ‘Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, I want my shot,’ especially if Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is still hurt and those guys will listen. Is it safe to say that we are right in the midst of Kamaru’s last chance – not best chance, this is his last chance to try to not only become a champion, but to even really stay relevant in his division.”

Usman’s last bout took place back in Oct. 2023. That was a short notice middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev. The bout was competitive, but Usman lost via majority decision. Usman went on to heal from injuries and the soon-to-be 38-year-old will be back in action just before summer.

Buckley has been on a tear, winning his last six fights. In his most recent outing, he defeated Colby Covington via doctor’s stoppage. Buckley can shoot up to a top five spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings if he defeats the No. 4-ranked Usman.

Daniel Cormier Kamaru Usman UFC

