Jake Paul continues to take aim at Dana White, says he plans to help create a fighter’s union

Jake Paul is continuing to take shots at UFC President Dana White over fighter pay.

Ever since Paul began boxing ex-UFC fighters, he has been vocal about fighter pay and how White isn’t paying his fighters enough money. The two have gone back-and-forth about it on social media and now, Paul says he wants to start a fighter’s union.

“It’s really about the fighters. I’ve been in the gym, and I’ve seen how hard these guys work how mistreated they are and how underpaid all of them are,” Paul said on ESPN’s First Take. “So it’s really about fighter pay and getting them healthcare and poking the bear and disrupting his whole entire business. I’m dropping a diss track on Dana White tomorrow morning, so you will see that. I’m not stopping anytime soon, but this is about the fighters.

“I want to create a fighters union. This is my goal, is to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp,” Paul continued. “And I just so happen to not be beholden to anybody. A lot of these UFC fighters are beholden to Dana White. They can’t speak out against him. So I’m using my platform because I’m one of the very few people who actually can. I’ll say whatever, I’ll speak the truth. I’m just doing what my responsibility is as a fighter and as someone who cares about other fighters.”

Jake Paul has been an advocate and vocal about fighter pay, however, it’s uncertain if he will be able to cause the change he wants. Fighters have tried to unionize before to no avail, but perhaps if the brash YouTuber gets enough people talking about it then maybe he can make a change.

But, what is known for sure is Paul will continue to take shots at Dana White and make it known that UFC fighters are underpaid.

What do you make of Jake Paul saying he wants to create a fighters union?