Jake Paul believes once he hits Tyron Woodley he won’t want to fight: “I’m too powerful”

Jake Paul believes he will make Tyron Woodley quit in their boxing match on August 28.

Paul, the brash YouTuber turned boxer, is 3-0 as a pro and coming off a first-round KO win over Ben Askren. After the fight, Tyron Woodley, who was in Askren’s corner began to call him out. The fight ended up getting made and for Paul, he believes he will make quick work of the former UFC welterweight champion.

“I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds,” Paul said to Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries. “I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits. I’m going to eat up his body, I’m going to eat up his head. He’s not going to know where I’m coming (from). Kamaru Usman put some damage on him, all these guys put some damage on him, Gilbert Burns put the damage on him. He’s coming in a wounded soldier.”

Entering the fight, Jake Paul is the betting favorite which he says is funny to him. He’s fighting a five-time UFC veteran and many have called him a fake fighter. Yet, for the undefeated boxer, he says Vegas knows just how good he is and they don’t want to keep losing money.

“I’m not surprised, it’s just funny. I’ve just made a lot of people a lot of money in the past three fights from people betting on me,” Paul continued. “They are stacking the odds, I’ve had people come up to me saying they made $10 million, $5 million off of betting on me. It’s funny, like why is me, the YouTube kid the favorite against the five-time UFC champion?”

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will be live on Showtime and if Paul wins, he will likely look to fight another UFC veteran as he builds up his brand.

