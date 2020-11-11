Israel Adesanya on undefeated record: “I know I can be beat”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya now owns a flawless MMA record of 20-0, and looks increasingly unbeatable each time he steps in the cage.

The man himself, however, is adamant that he can be defeated.

Speaking to MMA Junkie this week, he noted that he comes up short in plenty of sparring sessions in the gym, and that he’s also lost in both kickboxing and boxing competition.

“That’s just one of those things that people try and put on you,” Adesanya said. “I’ve had losses in my past that never really changed who I am, never changed the fact that I’m a great fighter. A lot of the greats have had losses. And every time I’ve had a loss, I always come back and knocked someone out. Being undefeated is just a title. It’s one of those titles that people try to hold up like it’s something. But you should see me in the gym. Some days I get my licks, so I know I can be beat.

“But, when it’s under the lights, and the pressure is on, on the biggest stage, and I’m having fun, I’m a hard man to beat,” Adesanya added. “I’m just gonna ride this out the way I’ve been riding it so far. Stay tuned.”

Israel Adesanya last fought in the main event of UFC 253 in September, when he defeated the formerly unbeaten Paulo Costa via second-round knockout to defend the middleweight title. In his next most recent fight, he defended the title with a decision win over Yoel Romero. Adesanya captured the middleweight belt in late 2019, when he knocked out the division’s former ruler Robert Whittaker. Other highlights of his MMA resume include wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, and Marvin Vettori.

In his next fight, Adesanya is expected to move up to light heavyweight to challenge divisional champion Jan Blachowicz. Do you think we’ll ever see him lose in the Octagon?