Israel Adesanya catches heat from fans for controversial coronavirus post

Some fight fans are disappointed by a recent coronavirus-related Twitter post from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Speaking on Twitter on Tuesday, Adesanya divulged that he’s enjoying the isolation brought on by the pandemic. While the champ’s comment was likely not intended to offend, it ruffled the feathers of many commenters who noted that the virus has claimed thousands of lives and is affecting millions of people worldwide.

I’m liking the vibe Corona bringing. I’ve got this bubble around me and I feel no one can touch me 😊 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 24, 2020



“I’m liking the vibe Corona bringing,” Adesanya wrote. “I’ve got this bubble around me and I feel no one can touch me.”

Horrific joke, people are dying hundreds by the day! — Reds Wetter (@REDSWETTER97) March 24, 2020

“Horrific joke, people are dying, hundreds by the day,” one fan responded to the champ.

I have to say Issy, not in great taste, that tweet. We are huge fans of yours but this dreadful Lurgy is literally killing thousands of innocent and vulnerable people 😢 we just went on lockdown here in the uk last night. Stay safe man, and look after yours x — Zoe Armitage (@Zee_Marie43) March 24, 2020

I have to say Issy, not in great taste, that tweet,” another fan wrote back to Adesanya. “We are huge fans of yours but this dreadful Lurgy is literally killing thousands of innocent and vulnerable people. We just went on lockdown here in the uk last night. Stay safe man, and look after yours x.”

Sums you up. All about you again. Think of others for once. — Gerry Francis’ Barber (@GerFrancisBarbr) March 24, 2020

“Sums you up,” another commenter wrote to Adesanya. “All about you again. Think of others for once.”

While some fans were clearly put-off by this comment from the champ, others took it as a joke and encouraged the champ’s critics not to take everything so seriously.

What are your thoughts on this Tweet from Israel Adesanya? Is the controversy warranted or overblown?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.