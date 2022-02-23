Islam Makhachev’s game plan for Bobby Green “may be a different thing than you guys think,” says head coach

Islam Makhachev may surprise people when he fights Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 on Saturday night.

With Green stepping up on less than two weeks’ notice and being known as a boxer, many expect Makhachev to utilize his wrestling and get this fight to the ground. However, according to his head coach, Javier Mendez, he says their game plan may surprise some people as they believe they can do whatever they want.

.@akajav says game plan for Bobby Green "may be a different thing than you guys think … we can choose what poison we want to use" #UFCVegas49 🎥: https://t.co/J1hF8Dehsf pic.twitter.com/j0571lxsr7 — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) February 22, 2022

“That clear-cut way, it may be the ground, it may be distance, it may be a different thing than you guys think. For Davi Ramos, the clear-cut plan for that one was (to) stand, be the matador vs. the bull, and Islam executed that to a tee. That wasn’t a ground game, that was a standup game,” Mendez said to Submission Radio about Makhachev. “If you guys watch that fight, you’ll go, wow, that was a masterful standup display by Islam Makhachev, and he’s way better now. So, it’s one of those scenarios where we can choose what poison we want to use, and we can change it any way we want round by round, so that’s the beauty of what he’s all about. Bobby Green, he’s an incredible guy. I love the fact that he’s a great entertainer. I love the fact that he comes to fight, gives the fans a great fight. I’m a fan, I’m a fan.

“He’s a great fighter, and I love the opportunity that he’s been given. He’s been around for a long time, and how he’s been put in the spotlight, so he has an opportunity to showcase that maybe he’s entitled to a title shot soon, you know,” Mendez continued about Makhachev-Green. “We’ll see. My plan is to derail any thoughts he has of that. But, anything can happen in the fight. One good shot can take care of anything. But outside of that, there’s no one that beats Islam Makhachev. I’ve been saying it from the beginning, and I’ll continue saying it now, outside of knocking him out, you’re not going to beat this guy. It’s just not going to happen.”

Although Islam Makhachev is on a lengthy winning streak, Mendez even said he thinks Conor McGregor could get the next title shot over the Dagestani fighter. However, they are hoping a big win on Saturday night will earn Makhachev that elusive crack at lightweight gold.

Do you think Islam Makhachev beats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49?