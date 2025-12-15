Ilia Topuria reveals shocking reason he’s on UFC hiatus

When Ilia Topuria revealed that personal matters would be keeping him away from the UFC Octagon, few could’ve anticipated the details that were inevitably unveiled.

Topuria appeared to be a prime candidate to headline UFC’s debut show on Paramount+ on Jan. 24, but that won’t be the case. Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will collide with the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at stake. While the winner figures to get an undisputed title fight against Topuria, there’s no telling how long the main 155-pound champion will be out of action.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Topuria claimed that he is dealing with “false allegations of domestic abuse.”

“Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title. This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion — it is a matter of evidence.

“All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.

“My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life. However, I have come to understand that silence, under these circumstances, does not protect the truth — it allows false narratives to take hold.

“Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts. Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity.

“I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence.

“Out of respect for my children and the ongoing legal proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements. I respectfully ask that speculation be avoided and that my family’s privacy be honored during this sensitive time.

“The truth does not require volume — it requires facts.

“Thank you.”

Prior to Topuria’s statement, Pimblett suspected that if the UFC Lightweight Champion isn’t ready to compete by the summer 2026, then he’ll likely be stripped of the gold. Some fans believe he should be stripped now while he handles his current situation, but the UFC brass wants to see if things can get figured out in a timely manner.

