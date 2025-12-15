Ilia Topuria reveals shocking reason he’s on UFC hiatus

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025
Ilia Topuria UFC press conference

When Ilia Topuria revealed that personal matters would be keeping him away from the UFC Octagon, few could’ve anticipated the details that were inevitably unveiled.

Topuria appeared to be a prime candidate to headline UFC’s debut show on Paramount+ on Jan. 24, but that won’t be the case. Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will collide with the interim UFC Lightweight Championship at stake. While the winner figures to get an undisputed title fight against Topuria, there’s no telling how long the main 155-pound champion will be out of action.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Topuria claimed that he is dealing with “false allegations of domestic abuse.”

“Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title. This was not a decision I took lightly. However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity, your family, and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly.

“In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met. These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion — it is a matter of evidence.

“All relevant evidence has been carefully preserved and documented, including audio recordings, written communications, witness statements, and video material. This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats.

“My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life. However, I have come to understand that silence, under these circumstances, does not protect the truth — it allows false narratives to take hold.

“Many individuals have faced similar situations, and time and again the legal system has ultimately clarified the facts. Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear. Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity.

“I have full confidence in the judicial process and will allow the legal system to determine the facts based on evidence.

“Out of respect for my children and the ongoing legal proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements. I respectfully ask that speculation be avoided and that my family’s privacy be honored during this sensitive time.

“The truth does not require volume — it requires facts.

“Thank you.”

Prior to Topuria’s statement, Pimblett suspected that if the UFC Lightweight Champion isn’t ready to compete by the summer 2026, then he’ll likely be stripped of the gold. Some fans believe he should be stripped now while he handles his current situation, but the UFC brass wants to see if things can get figured out in a timely manner.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on Topuria’s situation. We’ll also have you covered with the latest UFC 324 updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett face off in the Octagon at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria shockingly ends bitter UFC feud with Paddy Pimblett: 'We all make mistakes'

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025
Giga Chikadze walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Vegas 112
UFC

Giga Chikadze releases post-fight statement after shocking KO loss at UFC Vegas 112

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

UFC featherweight star Giga Chikadze addressed retirement speculation after a brutal knockout loss at UFC Vegas 112 to continue his ongoing skid.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21
UFC

Darren Till eyes boxing fights with Jorge Masvidal and another ex-UFC rival in 2026

Cole Shelton - December 15, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is looking to re-engage some of his past rivalries.

Ilia Topuria appears at a UFC 317 press conference
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria eviscerated by former rival over domestic violence allegations linked to UFC leave

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

One of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s former foes, Bryce Mitchell, went on an unhinged rant over domestic violence allegations.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
UFC

Ilia Topuria drops a bombshell as he reveals plan to leave MMA for boxing

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed his future plans to leave mixed martial arts for professional boxing.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory

Tom Aspinall teases possible boxing match against Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025
Joshua Van celebrates UFC 323 win
Manel Kape

Joshua Van responds to Manel Kape's title fight demand after UFC Vegas 112

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has responded to Manel Kape’s title ambitions after UFC Vegas 112 last weekend.

King Green
Lance Gibson Jr.

King Green will continue to fight his own style after Lance Gibson Jr victory

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2025

UFC veteran King Green will continue to fight his own style following his recent victory over Lance Gibson Jr.

Henry Cejudo throws punch at Marlon Moraes
UFC

Retired UFC fighter Henry Cejudo shares surprising new venture

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Following Henry Cejudo’s second UFC retirement, few could’ve expected what “Triple C’s” new venture would be.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria praises UFC 324 booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Ilia Topuria admits he finds both Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje to be deserving of their interim title fight at UFC 324.