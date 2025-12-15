UFC legend thinks Jake Paul ‘has a chance’ against Anthony Joshua

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 15, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions

One UFC Hall of Famer won’t rule out the possibility of an upset win for Jake Paul over Anthony Joshua.

Paul and Joshua are set to collide in a boxing match on Friday inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. “The Problem Child” is a massive underdog going into the bout, as he isn’t a natural heavyweight and his credentials are far behind Joshua’s. Still, Paul has confidence in his ability to shock the world.

One man who won’t be counting Paul out on Friday is Anderson Silva. “The Spider” spoke to MMAFighting.com and said no one can discredit his former foe after accepting the fight with Joshua.

“Well, when you go inside the ring, everybody has a chance,” Silva said. “And I respect Jake a lot because Jake proves for every single person how he’s ready for a fight. He’s a real fighter, and people start talking a lot of bad things about Jake because, ‘Oh, Jake do this and that, Jake never fight with a real fighter.’

“So now, these people can’t say nothing because Jake [is set to] fight with the big and giant and amazing fighter, and amazing boxer. What are the people going to say now?”

Silva will actually be competing on the undercard. He’ll meet former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. “The Spider” was initially set to meet Chris Weidman, who pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Paul vs. Joshua is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds. It will be a professional bout, so the result will go on both boxers’ official records. Going into the fight, Paul has one pro loss and that was to Tommy Fury back in 2023. As for Joshua, the former heavyweight titleholder has four defeats with two of them being at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. The others were to Daniel Dubois and Andy Ruiz.

Stick with BJPenn.com for coverage of Paul vs. Joshua. We’ll be bringing you live results and video highlights throughout Friday’s event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Anderson Silva Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul

