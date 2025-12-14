UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett shows support for Ilia Topuria amid personal issues

Despite having beef with Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett hopes “El Matador’s” personal issues can be squared away.

Topuria, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, recently revealed that he is on hiatus to handle his current situation. As a result, an interim title fight has been booked between Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. That bout will headline UFC 324 on Jan. 24.

During an interview with Carlos Legaspi, “The Baddy” showed his support for Topuria amid his time away from the Octagon (via MMAFighting).

“He’s got a lot going on in his personal life. I wish him nothing but the best with it,” Pimblett said. “That’s nothing to do with me and him fighting. That’s his family, and I hope everything goes well. I hope that goes perfect for him.

“All I care about is getting him in that octagon and fighting him. Anything in his personal life, I hope it goes well, but you never know. If he doesn’t come back by June, July, he might have to vacate his belt, and I’ll become undisputed champ without even fighting.”

Pimblett also said he expects that Topuria would have to vacate the 155-pound gold if he doesn’t return by June or July. Meanwhile, “El Matador” recently claimed UFC would change plans in the lightweight title picture if Gaethje ends up defeating Pimblett.

The lightweight division is stacked with talent. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are set for a rematch with the BMF Championship at stake. Arman Tsarukyan is fresh off a dominant performance against Dan Hooker, but it appears he remains in UFC’s doghouse.

Speaking of Hooker, he is scheduled for a UFC 325 barn burner against Benoit Saint-Denis. Another lightweight clash that was recently booked is Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC lightweight title picture.