Henry Cejudo jokes that he wants Amanda Nunes’ titles too

Henry Cejudo proudly calls himself a gold digger.

Over the course of his illustrious combat sports career, he’s captured an Olympic gold medal, as well as the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles — both of which he still owns.

Cejudo won the bantamweight strap at UFC 238, when he defeated Marlon Moraes by TKO. Shortly after this fight, he targeted a super fight with reigning UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway — and apparently that’s not where his ambition stops.

Speaking to TMZ recently, the two-division champ joked that he might even attempt to swipe the titles of UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes and women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

“I’m taking everybody from 99 pounds to 149 pounds and you know what? If Amanda Nunes wants to get it too, Valentina, I’m calling you guys out too,” he said (transcript via The Mac Life). “I take no prisoners. I’m such a gold digger, If she has gold, I want her gold too.”

While Henry Cejudo has now called out Max Holloway, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, and even boxer Vasyl Lomachenko for that matter, it’s more than likely his next fight will see him defend either his UFC bantamweight or flyweight title.

If Cejudo defends his bantamweight belt, the most likely opponent for him is probably the streaking Aljamain Sterling, who is riding a big win over Pedro Munhoz. If he drops back down to flyweight, on the other hand, it’s likely he’ll defend against his former foil Joseph Benavidez.

Who do you want to see the UFC’s most vocal gold digger fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/11/2019.