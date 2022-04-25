Gilbert Burns is willing to welcome Dustin Poirier to the UFC welterweight division

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has suggested a showdown with Dustin Poirier to welcome him to the division.

At this moment in time, there are very few fighters as beloved in mixed martial arts as Gilbert Burns. His last outing against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 won over a lot of folks with the masses being impressed by his ability to not only test Chimaev, but to almost get the win.

Even though he came up on the losing end on the scorecards, UFC president Dana White indicated that Burns would be rewarded with a “big fight” in his next appearance.

Now, it appears as if ‘Durinho’ is attempting to do his own matchmaking by flirting with the idea of a fight against Dustin Poirier.

We last saw Poirier inside the Octagon at UFC 269 where he was beaten by Charles Oliveira, falling short in his push to capture the UFC lightweight championship.

He’s been flirting with a comeback for a while and has pushed hard for a fight against Nate Diaz but so far, nothing has come to fruition.

A move to welterweight could make a lot of sense when you take a look at his frame and how imposing he can be, but if Burns is the one to meet him there, ‘The Diamond’ could be in for a long night.

Who would you favour if they ever fought – Gilbert Burns or Dustin Poirier?