Alex Volkanovski urges The Korean Zombie to reconsider retirement talk: “If you were in front of someone else that night, it wouldn’t have looked that way”

Alex Volkanovski is urging The Korean Zombie to reconsider the talk of retirement.

The Korean Zombie, Jung Chan-sung, 35, (17-7 MMA) last fought at UFC 273 earlier this month, where he went down to defeat against Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) in the featherweight battle.

The fighter has had an on again – off again record in the cage, prior to his recent loss he had defeated Dan Ige (15-5 MMA) in June of 2021.

Following the loss, The Korean Zombie had this to say:

“After every loss I always think about leaving the octagon, leaving this MMA game. But I’ll need more time to think on it and see if I’ll continue fighting. I have to think on that.”

The bout was completely one sided with Volkanovski dominating the fight from start to finish. “The Great” has had a remarkable record of 21 consecutive wins.

In speaking with ‘TMZ Sports‘, Alex Volkanovski spoke about why he wanted his South Korean rival to reconsider retirement:

“I felt bad because you could see he was a bit emotional after the fight. I obviously couldn’t understand him, but I knew he was like talking about retiring and all that. I wanted him to understand that, it doesn’t matter who was there in front of me, that was going to happen, so don’t be so hard on yourself. Because if you were in front of someone else that night, it wouldn’t have looked that way.'”

Do you agree with Alex Volkanovski that The Korean Zombie shouldn’t contemplate retirement and should continue to fight?