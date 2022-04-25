Video | Anthony Romero scores amazing flying knee KO at Fury FC 60

Anthony Romero made some headlines this weekend with an emphatic flying knee knockout at Fury FC 60.

While a lot of casual fans may focus their attention solely on the UFC, and perhaps Bellator every now and then, it’s worth reminding everyone that there’s a whole world of mixed martial arts out there for fans to enjoy. Whether it be veterans attempting to recapture their glory days or rising prospects battling their way to the top, the sport is full of stacked promotions with guys and girls just waiting to break out into the mainstream.

One such example of that was on display at Fury FC 60 when Anthony Romero put Kenneth Glenn to sleep with one of the nastiest knee knockouts you’ll see this year.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The way in which Romero was able to time the shot just proves how good the 25-year-old is, and adds a layer of intrigue regarding what he could go on to do in the future.

The win takes him to 11-1 and brings him to a two-fight win streak, with his one and only loss coming to JJ Okanovich via split decision.

Moving forward, we can’t imagine it’s going to take long for the UFC to start taking a look at this guy as one to watch at lightweight.

What do you think of Anthony Romero? Is this one of the best knockouts of the year so far?