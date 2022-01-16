Pros react after Calvin Kattar defeats Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

Kattar (23-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza.

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46

Tonight’s ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling five-round war. Calvin and Giga traded punches, elbows, knees and kicks for twenty-five straight minutes, with ‘The Boston Finisher’ clearly getting the better of the exchanges overall. After what can only be described as a ‘fight of the year’ candidate, Kattar was awarded a much deserved win.

Official UFC Vegas 46 Result: Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

