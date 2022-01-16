Pros react after Calvin Kattar defeats Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 46

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

Kattar (23-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal beating at the hands of Max Holloway twelve months ago. Prior to that setback, ‘The Boston Finisher’ was coming off victories over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 46 main event sporting a nine-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a TKO finish against Edson Barboza.

Tonight’s ‘Kattar vs. Chikadze’ main event proved to be an absolutely thrilling five-round war. Calvin and Giga traded punches, elbows, knees and kicks for twenty-five straight minutes, with ‘The Boston Finisher’ clearly getting the better of the exchanges overall. After what can only be described as a ‘fight of the year’ candidate, Kattar was awarded a much deserved win.

Official UFC Vegas 46 Result: Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 50-44)

Alright baby! Fun one on the way! #UFCVegas46 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 16, 2022

Can’t wait for this main event ! #UFCVegas46 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 16, 2022

Giga hits hard! Calvin is as tough as they come. MAIN EVENT TIME! #UFCvegas46 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) January 16, 2022

Let’s go @CalvinKattar New England stand up. Giga seems to only wanna talk about fighting for the title, Calvin’s focused on tonight. @ufc #UFCVegas46 — Devin Powell (@DevinPowellMMA) January 16, 2022

Kattar pressure getting to Giga 😳 — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) January 16, 2022

Kattars pressure is unreal! 😯 #UFCVegas46 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) January 16, 2022

Fun fight — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 16, 2022

That Kattar pressure and willingness to be in range to keep the pressure on Giga is something to behold. #ufcvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

The two most exhausting things in MMA are throwing kicks and defensive wrestling 😵‍💫 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 16, 2022

Kattar looks great he’s up 3-0. He is still in danger, Giga can still shut his lights off. Great fight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 16, 2022

This makes me want to fight! Great pace great output!!#UFCVegas46 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 16, 2022

I do use elbows like that dom. Wanna try some ? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 16, 2022

This is a lot of punishment giga is taking 🤯 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) January 16, 2022

Early nomination for the fight of the year⚔️ #UFCVegas46 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 16, 2022

Kattar is on another level tonight #UFCVegas46 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 16, 2022

Goodness. Kattar is one of my favorite to watch. Always crisp and technical. Always game. Heart and swagger. #UFCvegas46 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 16, 2022

That how u end it — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 16, 2022

What a fight 🔥👏🏿👏🏿#UFCVegas46 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 16, 2022

