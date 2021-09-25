Georges St-Pierre on Nick Diaz’s late weight change request for UFC 266: “He’s either, I’m sorry to say it, stupid or extremely clever”

Georges St-Pierre has shared his thoughts on Nick Diaz’s last minute weight change request for his UFC 266 rematch with Robbie Lawler.

Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout.

Tomorrow night’s rematch was initially slated to take place at the same weight limit of 170lbs. However, earlier this week Nick Diaz and his team requested that the bout be moved to middleweight, a proposition which was eventually accepted by ‘Ruthless’.

During a recent interview with TSN, Georges St-Pierre was asked what he thought of Diaz’s last minute weight change request for his UFC 266.

“There is a big X-factor. Why did the fight end up at 185lbs? It’s because of Nick Diaz.” GSP told Aaron Bronsteter. “Did he purposely prepare that to turn the fight to his advantage because it was a long layoff? Or, is it because he’s not in shape and couldn’t make weight. He’s either, I’m sorry to say it, stupid or extremely clever and we’ll find out on Saturday night.”

For his part, Georges St-Pierre is hoping that his former rival in Nick Diaz can make a successful return to fighting.

“I just hope that he will come back as good as he (was) because I’m afraid that he left a lot of money on the table, and I hope I’m wrong, and I hope he comes back even better than he was and he goes for a shot for the title. I’m a huge fan. I really enjoy watching him fight.”

In order for Nick Diaz to fight for a UFC title, he will first need to dispose of Robbie Lawler for a second time tomorrow evening.

