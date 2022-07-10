Georges St-Pierre names the three current fighters he would choose to fight if forced back into the UFC

Georges St-Pierre has no plans of returning to pro MMA competition but he has three names in mind if he has a change of heart.

St-Pierre is a living legend. He ruled the roost at welterweight under the UFC banner for so many years and even captured the UFC Middleweight Championship before calling it a career. He is now a UFC Hall of Famer.

Despite his retirement, fans continue to fantasize about dream matches involving St-Pierre and he’s well aware of it.

When asked who he’d want to fight in MMA today if he were to make a grand return, “Rush” had three big names in mind (quotes transcribed by SportsKeeda).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

“If I had to come back and fight today, the three current fighters I would choose to fight, and I won’t because I don’t wanna come back, but If I would have come back… I would want to be the best. So, I’d would the best guys. Maybe Usman, Chimaev and… Khabib, if he would stil be there. But, unfortunately for me and the fans and everybody, it’s not gonna happen. Because I’m done and I don’t miss it at all,” said Georges St-Pierre.

Kamaru Usman is the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion. Some have debated whether or not “The Nigerian Nightmare” has taken the throne as the greatest welterweight of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, like St-Pierre, is a retired legend. “The Eagle” was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. When he was an active fighter, he pushed for a matchup with GSP but the UFC brass never wanted to make the fight happen.

Then there’s Khamzat Chimaev. “Borz” has quickly been rising in popularity and is soaring up the UFC welterweight rankings. He’s fresh off an absolute war with Gilbert Burns, which resulted in the biggest win of his young pro MMA career.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below