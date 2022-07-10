Israel Adesanya trolls Paulo Costa after ‘The Eraser’ calls UFC referee Jason Herzog a “fake professional”

Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya has roasted Paulo Costa after “Borrachinha” took issue with referee Jason Herzog.

Costa believes that Herzog doesn’t treat all fighters equally. He pointed to having had a point taken from him during his Sept. 2020 title fight with Israel Adesanya for an eye poke.

“Borrachinha” feels Herzog may be playing favorites as he didn’t deduct a point from Sean O’Malley after he poked Pedro Munhoz in the eye. The accidental foul led to a No Contest in that bout.

Costa took to his Twitter account to voice his displeasure.

“Jason Herzog this guy is bad intentioned,” Costa wrote. “I repudiate this kind of fake professional. He took 1 point from me in the very first unintentional eye poke. And guess what, fate is cruel. The eye poke much more serious that Pedro received he didn’t get a point. You son of a b***h.”

Adesanya was quick to remind Costa of the dry hump post-fight celebration following their clash almost two full years ago.

“I know right… He stopped me only after 2 pumps!!”

There was a lot of bad blood going into that fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. “The Last Stylebender” defended his post-fight antics during an interview with MMAFighting.

“I couldn’t give a f**k what they think, to be honest. I didn’t even think about it, I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like, you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a headshot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of tea bag them. That’s kind of what I did. What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”

