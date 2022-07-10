Israel Adesanya trolls Paulo Costa after ‘The Eraser’ calls UFC referee Jason Herzog a “fake professional”

Israel Adesanya has roasted Paulo Costa after “Borrachinha” took issue with referee Jason Herzog.

Costa believes that Herzog doesn’t treat all fighters equally. He pointed to having had a point taken from him during his Sept. 2020 title fight with Israel Adesanya for an eye poke.

“Borrachinha” feels Herzog may be playing favorites as he didn’t deduct a point from Sean O’Malley after he poked Pedro Munhoz in the eye. The accidental foul led to a No Contest in that bout.

Costa took to his Twitter account to voice his displeasure.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Jason Herzog this guy is bad intentioned. I I repudiate this kind of fake professional. he took 1 point from me in the very first unintentional eye poke. and guess what, fate is cruel. the eye poke much more serious that pedro received he didn't get a point. you son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/lshPGa3xKF — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 9, 2022

“Jason Herzog this guy is bad intentioned,” Costa wrote. “I repudiate this kind of fake professional. He took 1 point from me in the very first unintentional eye poke. And guess what, fate is cruel. The eye poke much more serious that Pedro received he didn’t get a point. You son of a b***h.”

Adesanya was quick to remind Costa of the dry hump post-fight celebration following their clash almost two full years ago.

I know right…🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

He stopped me only after 2 pumps!! https://t.co/eZbrbkNqbr — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 10, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I know right… He stopped me only after 2 pumps!!”

There was a lot of bad blood going into that fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa. “The Last Stylebender” defended his post-fight antics during an interview with MMAFighting.

“I couldn’t give a f**k what they think, to be honest. I didn’t even think about it, I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like, you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a headshot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of tea bag them. That’s kind of what I did. What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”