Full card announced for UFC Fight Night: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

The full card has been announced for the UFC Fight Night card on May 30 that will be headlined by welterweights Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

With the card just eight days away, the UFC has released the full 11-fight card for the event, which is tentatively scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas next Saturday. UFC president Dana White has said he will take his promotion to Arizona to hold his shows there in the event that the state of Nevada doesn’t allow the card to take place.

Take a look at the full UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns fight card below via Aaron Bronsteter.

Here is the May 30th UFC Fight Night card per Dana White (on YouTube with @Jon_Anik), which will be held at the UFC Apex pending NSAC approval. pic.twitter.com/qeaOCqmZfA — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 22, 2020

Main Card

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card

Women’s flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Catchweight (150lbs bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Light heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Bantamweight bout: Casey Kennedy vs. Louis Smolka

Featherweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

The most important fight on the card is of course the main event between the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley and the razor-hot Burns. Woodley hasn’t fought since March 2019 when he dropped his title to Kamaru Usman in a one-sided loss. He was set to fight Leon Edwards at the UFC London card, but the event was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. As for Burns, he is coming off of five straight wins including a massive KO win over Demian Maia in his last outing at UFC Brasilia.

