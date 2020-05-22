Mike Perry takes another shot at Darren Till and his mother

Polarizing welterweight fighter Mike Perry has taken another shot at Darren Till and his mother, this time on his official Twitter account.

Speaking of getting clapped. @darrentill2 do you remember the sound of ye ma’s fat arse getting them cheeks clapped when ye pa’s mates would come to the flat ? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 22, 2020

“Speaking of getting clapped. @darrentill2 do you remember the sound of ye ma’s fat arse getting them cheeks clapped when ye pa’s mates would come to the flat?”

This is certainly not the first time Perry has taken a shot at Till of late. “Platinum” also targeted the Brit during a profanity-laced interview with MMA Junkie.

“I wanna (expletive) Darren Till’s mom, too – (expletive) Darren Till,” Perry said. “I want to fight Darren Till. I want to fight him, then I want to jump out the cage like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) did and jump kick his mom in the face. (Expletive) Darren Till.

“He’s a (expletive) piece of (expletive). He’s a (expletive),” Perry added. “There’s nothing wrong with being a (expletive) unless you just like sucking (expletive). That’s cool. He likes to suck (expletive). That’s why he wanted to go to the spa. (Expletive) him. Excuse my language if that’s terrible, but I hate that mother(expletive’s) guts. I don’t like when people say certain things.”

In the same interview, Perry opened up on his infamous sparring session with Till.

“It doesn’t line up as well, because I’m 185 pounds right now,” Perry said. “If he wants to cut weight to 185, I’ll fight his ass at 185. I’ll try to put a couple pounds on, and I’ll be faster than him, and he’ll be a fat piece of (expletive). (Expletive) him.”

“I busted his eye open when we sparred that one time,” Perry said. “He has some heavy hips, I’ll tell him that. Because he’s a fat piece of (expletive) so his hips were heavy. His feet were glued to the (expletive) floor, but I busted his eye up, and I (expletive) him about 20 times with combinations, little pity pats to the face. He was easy to hit, it’s like he was a statute sitting still, and I was dancing around him then he tried to shoot on me, and I kneed him in the (expletive) eye, and he was bleeding in that little picture we took. You ask him about sparring with Mike Perry.”

What do you think of this latest attack from Mike Perry?