Frankie Edgar reveals he has just one fight left on his current UFC contract

UFC veteran and former champion Frankie Edgar has revealed that he has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

Edgar, who many consider to be a legend in the world of mixed martial arts, is coming off the back of consecutive losses at the hands of Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung AKA The Korean Zombie. The expectation was that he would be moving down to bantamweight to face Cory Sandhagen, but the injuries he sustained against The Korean Zombie ensured that wasn’t going to happen.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Edgar provided fans with an update regarding his current status with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“I always say I have three rules: as long as I’m enjoying it, as long as I’m competitive — I don’t wanna lose fights to guys I think I should be able to beat — and as long as my body holds up,” Edgar said.

“I actually only have one fight left on my contract now. It’ll be 13 years I’ve been in the UFC come February,” Edgar added.

”Money talks,” he said. “But honestly, if I’m being straight up, where do I want to finish my career? I do want to finish in the UFC. I got in the UFC (at) 5-0, and pretty much grew up here. It’d be nice to finish, but everything has to make sense.”

”I don’t think I’ll be the biggest guy at 135, but I’ll definitely be much more comparable to the rest of them,” Edgar concluded.

Edgar is well aware of the risks associated with continuing to fight beyond his prime, and given how much he’s already achieved, you’d think that he’d be happy to just ride off into the sunset. Alas, his desire and passion for the sport keeps him going — and it’ll be interesting to see just how many waves he can make in a new, lighter division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.