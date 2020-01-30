Jorge Masvidal details interesting chat with Nick Diaz’s manager

Jorge Masvidal has spoken out regarding an interesting chat that he had with Nick Diaz’s manager as he looks ahead to a huge year in 2020.

Masvidal, who had a phenomenal 3-0 year in 2019, is the current and inaugural holder of the BMF Championship. Regardless of whether or not he winds up defending that belt this year, he’s almost certainly going to play a huge role in the UFC Welterweight Championship picture.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal went into detail about another potentially huge option for him in 2020: a fight with Nick Diaz.

<noscript><iframe title="Jorge Masvidal leaning towards fighting Kamaru Usman over Conor McGregor | Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TC1j4RpluGQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Out of pure coincidence and luck, I just spoke with Nick Diaz’s manager. And it was interesting with a lot of different insight because UFC is saying one thing and it’s completely different from what we were hearing,” said Masvidal (via MMA Mania).

“To hear it now from Nick Diaz’s manager, things make a lot more sense now. UFC was telling us all kinds of crazy things and, I’m not willing to wait for no man. They were telling me this, and that and this…we got options,” Masvidal added. “Who is going to get me that nice chunk of change that someone like me that he has been fighting 16 years professional and busting ass?”

“If it’s up to me, I respect Nick, him and his brother, I got a lot of respect for Conor for what he’s done inside the cage. But Usman, I don’t like his ass one bit. I just want to f*** his ass up. He’s just a punk, the same guy that five or six years ago was asking me to take pictures.”

While Diaz may be an option, it also seems as if things are heating up regarding a fight between Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, as seen during their Super Bowl showdown this week.

What do you think should be next for Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/30/2020.