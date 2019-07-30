Frankie Edgar issues emotional statement after UFC 240 loss

Last Saturday, in the main event of UFC 240, Frankie Edgar attempted to swipe the UFC featherweight title from the waist of champ Max Holloway. Despite a valiant effort in the fight, Edgar came up short on points.

Speaking on his official Instagram account on Monday, Edgar issued a poignant statement on this setback. In his statement, the former lightweight champ reflected on the loss, and assured that he’s not done fighting yet.

“I took a day to travel home and sulk in my sorrows and while my heart is still broken I’m still proud of my performance, I will never be ok with losing but I take solace into losing to a man like Max, a true champion that represents himself, his family, and our sport like no other,” Edgar wrote in his statement (h/t MMA News). “I can take this loss like a man and show my children that failing and getting knocked down is ok just as long as we get back to our feet to fight again.

“I’m far from done but right now I just want to enjoy my family,” he added. “Thanks to my team for always having me prepared to the fullest, getting ready for Max was a daunting task but yet they had me ready, thank you to all the fans for their outpouring of love and support through out my career. And special thanks to my Family and my Wife for being my backbone and letting me know what is truly important in this life of mine. Till the next time…”

Frankie Edgar, now 37 years old, has fought for gold three times in the UFC featherweight division — once for the undisputed title against Jose Aldo, once for the interim title against Aldo, and once again for the undisputed title against Holloway. Although the division’s ultimate prize has eluded him thus far, he remains one of that division’s very best fighters.

