Francis Ngannou sizes up probable GOAT Jon Jones: “He has some good skills that he can match my power. It’s going to be different”

Francis Ngannou sized up probable GOAT Jon Jones, saying: “He has some good skills that he can match my power. It’s going to be different.”

Jones, the longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, announced last summer that he will be moving up to the heavyweight division in 2021. When Jones made the original announcement that he was moving down, Ngannou expressed interest in fighting him. However, he has since then focused on getting a trilogy fight with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. That fight hasn’t been officially booked yet, but UFC president Dana White recently suggested that April could be a potential date.

Although Ngannou’s next fight will be against Miocic, he can’t help but wonder how a potential fight against Jones would go. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Ngannou broke down how he believes a matchup with Jones would go down.

“I think I match up pretty well with Jon Jones. He’s gaining weight now. He seems really big and strong, but I think I match up pretty good. He has some good skills that he can match my power. It’s going to be different,” Ngannou said.

As Ngannou mentioned, Jones has been bulking up for the last six months for his move up to the heavyweight division. It’s not like he is just gaining weight, he’s actually doing it the right way, and Ngannou knows the Jones matchup won’t be a walk in the park. Like Ngannou suggested, Jones is an extremely skilled fighter in both in the striking department and on the ground, so it’s a tough fight either way. But it’s a challenge that Ngannou is up for, and a fight that the fans want to watch.

“It’s obviously something that everyone would love to see,” Ngannou said.

How excited are you for a potential heavyweight fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones?