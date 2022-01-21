Francis Ngannou shoots down the idea of fighting Jon Jones next: “I’m done with that fight”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is no longer interested in the idea of fighting Jon Jones next.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) is set to square off with his former teammate and current interim title holder Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC 270 pay-per-view event.

It was widely believed that Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), the promotions former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, would be next in line for the winner of ‘Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane’.

However, speaking to ESPN on Wednesday night, UFC President Dana White cast doubt on whether Jon Jones will fight the winner of the UFC 270 main event.

“I don’t feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next,”. Not because I think he’s unreliable, it’s because I honestly don’t know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon’s going to watch this fight, and he’ll decide. Maybe he doesn’t fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship. I honestly don’t know the answer to that question. After everything plays out on Saturday – there’s just so much going into this fight – it’s all part of the drama, though. It’s what makes this weekend so fun.”

For Francis Ngannou, the idea of fighting Jon Jones next, win or lose on Saturday night, is no longer in the cards.

“No, I’m done with that fight,” Ngannou said asked about facing Jones next (h/t MMAFighting). “I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on.”

While Francis Ngannou may no longer have any interest in fighting Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane on the other hand is very much game.

“If I win, Jon Jones would be a good matchup.” Gane said on Just Scrap Radio. “The fans are already waiting for this fight. People on social media have already been talking about it. He’s well-rounded and wants to jump in my division. I’m well-rounded too. This is a good matchup for the fans. Already, the people are talking about it. If I win against Francis, this is the next fight.”

