Anderson Silva signs contract for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match, date and venue set

Former UFC superstar Anderson Silva has signed his contract for the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match, and a date and venue are now set.

It was recently reported that Silva would be taking his talents from the Octagon to the boxing ring when he takes on Chavez Jr., and now the fight is official. According to TMZ Sports, Silva has signed the contract for the fight against Chavez Jr., which will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 19. The event, which will be titled the “Tribute to the Kings,” will air live on pay-per-view.

Silva provided the following comments about the matchup with Chavez Jr.: “When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain. I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr. I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath.”

Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion, is 1-1 as a professional boxer. He made his pro boxing debut in 1998 and lost to Osmar Luiz Teixeira via retirement. In 2005, Silva once again stepped foot into the boxing ring and he scored a KO win over Julio Cesar De Jesus. Since 2005, Silva has fought exclusively in mixed martial arts. The UFC would not allow him out of his contract to box even though he wanted to do so. However, after the UFC released Silva in November 2020 following a TKO loss to Uriah Hall, Silva became a free agent. He was free to pursue any opportunity, and he decided to choose boxing.

In addition to Silva vs. Chavez Jr., the Mexican’s father, the legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez — who is now 58 years old — will take on Hector Camacho Jr. on the card as well.

Who do you think wins this boxing match between Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?