UFC continues roster cuts, four more fighters released

The UFC has continued to make roster cuts with four more fighters being released as we continue through the bizarre year that is 2021.

UFC president Dana White issued the warning that fighters were going to be cut as recently as late last year. He made it clear that while the UFC is still the pinnacle of MMA competition, they need to trim down.

Now, as per MMA Junkie, they’ve released four more fighters – including Brok Weaver.

Weaver joins Shana Dobson, Jordan Espinosa and Vince Cachero on the chopping block.

When it comes to what could be next, White had the following to say when asked about Yoel Romero’s cut a few months ago.

“We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year,” White said at the time. “We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks. These are the tough decisions you have to make.”

There’s no telling how many fighters will end up being released but one thing is for sure: this is a time of change for the UFC.

They know that they are on a sensational run of form right now but the main component of their success is wanting to maintain it. Some think the fighters in question should be given another chance to shine, but the UFC doesn’t see it that way.

The pandemic has hit every organization in many different areas, and this is going to be one of the biggest for the promotion.

