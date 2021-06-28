Francis Ngannou reacts after Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is announced with UFC interim heavyweight title on the line

Francis Ngannou isn’t too thrilled the UFC is creating an interim heavyweight title.

Ngannou won the heavyweight title back at UFC 260 at the end of March with a KO win over Stipe Miocic. The plan was for him to face Jon Jones, but the promotion couldn’t come to an agreement with “Bones” and then shifted to Derrick Lewis. Yet, Ngannou’s timeframe didn’t work for August so the promotion booked an interim title fight between Lewis and Gane at UFC 265.

Now, after the news became public, Ngannou took to social media to release a subtle tweet taking a shot at the promotion.

I remember my interim title fight against Jairzinho …. oh wait 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Francis Ngannou, of course, fought and knocked out Jairziho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UC 249. Many thought he already deserved a title shot but the promotion had to book Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 which took three years to do their trilogy. Ngannou, however, just kept on fighting and eventually got a shot at the undisputed belt in March.

Ngannou isn’t the only one frustrated with the Lewis-Gane booking as his manager says it’s a complete shock and surprise the fight was made.

“This comes as a complete shock,” Ngannou’s agent, Marquel Martin, told ESPN. “To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. Francis is just now returning to the States to begin training, and he just won the title three months ago. We’re unsure of what the reasoning is behind this, but we hope to get clarity soon and figure out something with the UFC soon. At the end of the day, they’re in control of these decisions.”

Francis Ngannou will now defend his heavyweight title for the first time likely later this year or early next.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s reaction to the UFC booking an interim heavyweight title?