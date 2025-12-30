Francis Ngannou has no regrets about UFC exit, says retired slugger

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou’s decision to leave UFC had a profound impact on the heavyweight division.

Ngannou made his exit in early 2023. He was in the midst of a UFC Heavyweight Championship reign. Ultimately, “The Predator” scored two lucrative boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou also signed a deal with PFL.

Jon Jones ended up capturing the gold by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round of their UFC 285 main event back in March 2023. “Bones” had a successful title defense against Stipe Miocic, but he never fought Tom Aspinall, who was the interim champion. Jones initially announced his retirement and Aspinall became the recognized UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Some fans have wondered if Ngannou is questioning his decision to leave UFC, given he hasn’t been in a mega fight since he was knocked out by Joshua back in March 2024. In a new edition of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs The Writer,” Matt Brown explained why he doesn’t think Ngannou regrets his decision.

“Personally, I highly, highly doubt he’s having any regrets,” Brown said. “I think that’s the competitor in him speaking out. I’m sure he wants to fight Jon Jones. He wants to fight the best in the world. Of course, he wants a big fight and make sales and all that stuff. I think it’s the competitor in him. I don’t think there’s a single regret.

“He made more in one boxing match than he would have made in his entire UFC career, than Jon Jones has made in his entire UFC career — the greatest ever and some of the biggest fights ever. He made more than Conor [McGregor] has made in his entire UFC career. I don’t think there’s a single regret in that respect.”

UFC CEO Dana White has been adamant about being glad he no longer does business with Ngannou. White has claimed Ngannou once got physical with him and Hunter Campbell during his time on the UFC roster. The UFC boss clarified that it was non-threatening, but he still doesn’t plan to reunite with Ngannou anytime soon.

