Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t happy about certain UFC roster decisions

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov coaching

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov takes issue with the direction of MMA promotions in America.

Hardcore fans of the sport have groaned over recent UFC roster decisions. Recently, Rinat Fakhretdinov’s exit from the promotion caused quite a stir within the community. Fakhretdinov had competed under the UFC banner since 2022. He went 6-0-1 as a member of the UFC roster and he is coming off a 54-second TKO finish over Andreas Gustafsson.

Speaking at the World Sports Summit, Nurmagomedov addressed top MMA promotions valuing entertainment and business over sport (via MMAFighting).

“I feel very bad for U.S. promotions — very, very bad,” Nurmagomedov said at the World Sports Summit. “Because there are so many hungry fighters coming, and they don’t like to talk, they don’t like trash talk. They just come, smash people, and take money. And U.S. promotions, they don’t like this. They like trash talking, they like entertainment.

“I understand. In one way, it’s business. But at end of day, this is sport. It’s sport. One-on-one, you go alone inside of cage, and we’ll see who is the best in the world.”

Aside from interesting roster departures, fans have criticized UFC for its recent championship bookings. Arman Tsarukyan is widely considered to be the deserving No. 1 contender for the lightweight title. Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are fighting for interim gold at UFC 324 on Jan. 24. UFC CEO Dana White claimed behind-the-scenes issues is what led to Tsarukyan being left out of the title picture.

There’s also the featherweight title scene. Movsar Evloev has been looked at as the biggest threat to the 145-pound division for a while, but he hasn’t gotten a championship fight. Lerone Murphy was also skipped in favor of a rematch between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski already defeated Lopes back in April and the fight wasn’t particularly close.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico drops first training clip post-UFC 319 KO loss

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall detractors blasted by prominent MMA heavyweight champion post-UFC 321

Dylan Bowker - December 30, 2025

Tom Aspinall has drawn criticisms from some in combat sports circles for the last couple of months, and a notable heavyweight champ in mixed martial arts has weighed in with his thoughts on eye poke gate. As Fleury continues to build his legacy as a heavyweight champion in mixed martial arts with a first-round stoppage of former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champ and UFC vet Martin Buday, he stands tall heading into 2026 after the dust just settled on Oktagon 81.

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC Perth ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Report: Dominick Reyes set to return at UFC 327 vs. fellow knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will face a tall task in his upcoming return, reportedly set in Miami.

Henry Cejudo speaks with Joe Rogan after his loss at UFC 323
UFC

Henry Cejudo books combat sports return just weeks after announcing UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - December 30, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo rediscovered his thirst for competition just weeks after hanging up the MMA gloves.

Islam Makhachev wins at UFC 322
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals ideal next opponent for teammate Umar Nurmagomedov after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 30, 2025

Islam Makhachev believes Umar Nurmagomedov should only be fighting one person after UFC 324.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane fist bump at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall sends strong message to Ciryl Gane before likely UFC rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025
Francis Ngannou
Matt Brown

Francis Ngannou has no regrets about UFC exit, says retired slugger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 30, 2025

Francis Ngannou’s decision to leave UFC had a profound impact on the heavyweight division.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses career he wanted before becoming a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the career that he desired prior to becoming a professional fighter.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals he's open to the idea of RAF wrestling match against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of a wrestling match against Jon Jones in Real American Freestyle.

Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals what he considers to be his most perfect MMA performance

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2025

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed what he considers to be his most perfect performance in mixed martial arts.