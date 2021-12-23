Francis Ngannou applauds Jake Paul for making a “huge statement” with knockout of Tyron Woodley: “You better take him seriously”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has praised Jake Paul for his recent knockout win over Tyron Woodley.

Last Saturday night, Jake Paul put an end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley by knocking the former welterweight king out in their rematch down in Tampa. While the fight wasn’t all too notable leading up to that point, many fans will only remember the viral nature of the knockout shot.

Someone who knows a thing or two about knocking folks out is Francis Ngannou, and it turns out that “The Predator” was watching pretty closely when Paul managed to get the job done – as he noted during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul,” Ngannou said. “I didn’t see that coming. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was going to win this fight, you know? But you’ve got to give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement, a huge statement and he proved his money is where his mouth is. He’s taking himself very seriously. … You better take him seriously because he proved it.”

Nobody really knows how far up the combat sports ladder Jake Paul can climb and, in many ways, the same question can be asked of Francis Ngannou.

He currently holds the title of being the baddest man on the planet but next month at UFC 270, that’ll come under serious threat.

Ngannou will lock horns with former training partner Ciryl Gane and if he can pick up the win, it’ll serve as further proof of his status as a potential star.

Is there a chance we could see Francis Ngannou transition over to boxing in the future? If he does, who would you like to see him face inside the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!