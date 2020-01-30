Edson Barboza believes Tony Ferguson has a good chance to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight contender Edson Barboza believes that Tony Ferguson has a good chance to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249.

Barboza has fought both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, losing to both. Barboza lost by submission to Ferguson at the TUF 22 Finale in December 2015 and lost a decision to Nurmagomedov at UFC 219 in December 2017. So if anyone has insight into the Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup, it’s Barboza.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Barboza gave his thoughts on the upcoming UFC title fight in April. Here’s what he said (h/t TheBodyLockMMA.com).

“It’s going to be a great fight. Very excited for this one. It’s funny because sometimes I see the fight, I think about the fight and think it’s a good fight for Khabib. But at the same time, Ferguson is hard to fight. His style, he’s a little bit different with everybody,” Barboza said.

“I think Ferguson (should be favored) because he’s a little bit better striker. He’s more creative. Everybody knows what Khabib is doing but he does it very well. Everybody knows but nobody can stop it. I feel Ferguson because he’s a little bit more creative, you never know what’s coming,” Barboza continued.

“Both guys have power. I feel Khabib has a little bit more power, especially on the ground, he’s a little bit stronger. Like I said, some things Khabib is better, some things Tony Ferguson is better. It makes the match exciting,” Barboza concluded.

Ferguson meets Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249, taking place on April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Barboza may get a chance to fight on the undercard, but if he does so it will likely take place in the featherweight division as he’s expected to drop down in weight.

Do you agree with Edson Barboza that Tony Ferguson has a good chance to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov?