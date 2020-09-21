Dustin Poirier campaigns for five-round Tony Ferguson fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier isn’t giving up on his previously rumored matchup with Tony Ferguson.

For many weeks, Poirier and Ferguson were expected to fight at UFC 254 on Fight Island. Regrettably, the matchup fell through when Poirier was unable to agree to terms with the UFC.

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN after the matchup fell through. “I will not be fighting on October 24.

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.” Poirier added. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

From there, UFC President Dana White claimed to be looking at “another fight” for Ferguson, however, both Ferguson and Poirier have been steadfast in their desire to fight each other, even turning down other opportunities in favor of this potential matchup.

On Monday, Poirier continued to call for a fight with Ferguson, emphasizing his interest in the bout being contested over five rounds rather than the originally-planned three.

“Who wants 5 rounds?” Poirier asked his followers in the caption for a post that showed him squaring off with Ferguson.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of commenters were in a full support of a five-round fight between the pair.

Dustin Poirier last fought in June, when he defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by decision in one of the best fights of the year thus far. The victory over Hooker separated Poirier from a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September.

Since his thrilling win over Hooker, Poirier has been chomping at the bit for more big opportunities in the Octagon. A fight with Ferguson would be precisely that.

Do you want to see a five-round fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson?