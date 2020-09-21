Video | Dana White shows off his lavish quarters on Fight Island

UFC President Dana White had quite a setup waiting for him when he arrived on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for UFC 253 this week.

UFC 253 goes down this Saturday and will mark the first event of the promotion’s second stint on the highly publicized Fight Island—Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The promotion held it’s first four events on Fight Island during a three-week period in July. This time around, the promotion will be on the island for a five-week span, featuring five events, and it looks like White will be very comfortable for the duration of his visit.

In a video posted to Instagram, White showed off some of the features of his Fight Island headquarters, including a personalized gym and a private pool. See it below:

“We’re back here on Fight Island, and last time and this time they’ve built me my own gym,” White explained, showing off his gym on Fight Island. “This time they tried to make it feel more like I was at home, cause I’m going to be here for five weeks, so this is all stuff I have at my gym at the UFC offices.”

White also gave a quick tour of his room on Fight Island.

“These people are so good at service—the service here is second to none,” White said.

“They built these menus off the food that they know that I like the last time I was here,” White continued, showing off some of his food and drink options, which includes a bottle of Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey.

After UFC 253, the Fight Island fun will continue with a trio of Fight Night cards, and conclude with UFC 254 on October 24. While Dana White will no doubt have his work cut out for him over the next five weeks, he’s clearly going to be comfortable on his latest visit to Abu Dhabi.