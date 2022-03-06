Donald Cerrone responds to callout from UFC 272 winner Kevin Holland

Donald Cerrone was in attendance for UFC 272 and he has given his response to Kevin Holland’s callout.

Holland was in action this past Saturday night (March 5). He shared the Octagon with Alex Oliveira on the main card of UFC 272. After a frenetic pace in the opening frame, Holland closed the show with a TKO finish in the second round.

After the fight, Holland hinted at wanting to face Cerrone next. Here’s what he told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview:

“Honestly, I don’t know exactly who I want next. I just took out one ‘Cowboy,’ I’d hate to call out another but it’s whatever the world wants, you know what I mean? I give you guys whatever you guys want. You guys want me to fight at ’85, ’70, hell I’ll cut a leg off and go to ’45 if that’s what you guys wanted. I love my people.”

Cerrone posted a video in response to Holland’s callout and as expected, he’s down to scrap once he takes care of business.

“Kevin, what’s going on? It’s ‘Cowboy.’ I was taking a piss when you called me out but I got Joe May 7th. After that, I’ll come back to ’70 and we can dance baby.”

As “Cowboy” mentioned, he has a fight with Joe Lauzon lined up for May 7. That bout will be featured on the UFC 274 card, which will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Holland’s victory over Oliveira was much-needed. He had gone 0-2, 1 NC in his previous three encounters going into that fight. Cerrone is in a similar situation that Holland was in, albeit with less time on his side. The 38-year-old has gone 0-5, 1 NC in his last six outings and desperately needs a win.

Are you onboard for Kevin Holland vs. Donald Cerrone?

Cowboy has business to take care of on May 7, but he's game to "dance" with Kevin Holland after that 🤠 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/Zny5unqmlv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022