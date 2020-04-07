Dominick Cruz ready to step in and fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 250

The former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz is preparing for a title shot against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250.

The upcoming UFC 250 card on Saturday 9 May was expected to headline Cejudo’s first title defense against Jose Aldo. The event was scheduled to take place in the title challenger’s home country of Brazil.

Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, UFC 250 could be moved by the promotion. A change of venue would likely result in a new dance partner for Cejudo. Similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal from the upcoming UFC 249 card, travel complications could force Aldo off the card.

Top-ranked contender Petr Yan was suggested as an alternative. However, travel restrictions could also prevent the Russian prospect from participating.

Instead, the former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz is ready to step up and take the opportunity. During an interview with ESPN, “The Dominator” revealed the matchup is a very real possibility.

“Now he’s [Dana White] saying that Aldo might not be able to get in, Yan might not be able to get in, and now the MMA world can know that this fight is a real possibility. That’s really the situation, is that since that can’t come in, it opens up a slot for me to slide in there.”

Cruz has been out of action since 2016 when he lost his title belt to Cody Garbrandt. He has spent years recovering from multiple injuries. Now the 34-year old has successfully recovered and is ready to make his eagerly anticipated return.

“I’ll always take a fight with a title. That’s what we do this for, you slide in there and you take the title shot right when it’s there. And realistically, with Aldo and Yan out and this opportunity, why wouldn’t I take it? That’s what I’ve been asking for a long time.”

If @HenryCejudo ends up without a dance partner, @DominickCruz is ready and willing to step in. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/aoc4L01so3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2020

Would you rather see Henry Cejudo defend his title against Jose Aldo, Petr Yan or Dominick Cruz? Let us know in the comments below at Penn Nation.