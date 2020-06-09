UFC 250 medical suspensions: Nunes, Spencer facing six-month sits

The medical suspensions for UFC 250 are in, and as is usually the case for a card with so much action, many fighters are facing long sits.

Felicia Spencer, who was brutalized by UFC featherweight champ Amanda Nunes in the card’s main event, is facing six months out. Nunes, despite the lopsided nature of her win, is facing a similar layoff—though she intends to take some time off anyway.

See the full UFC 250 medical suspensions below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC 250 Main Card

Amanda Nunes: needs X-ray of right tibia/fibula – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Felicia Spencer: needs clearance from maxillofacial surgeon on left orbital floor and nasal fracture or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

Raphael Assuncao: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

Neil Magny: suspended until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Eddie Wineland: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22.

UFC 250 Undercard:

Chase Hooper: needs X-Ray of right thumb – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended until July 22 with no contact until July 7.

Cody Stamann: suspended until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Brian Kelleher: needs right foot X-ray – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Charles Byrd: needs left wrist X-ray – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Alex Perez: needs right ankle, foot and right ribs X-ray – if broken, needs orthopedic doctor clearance or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until July 7 with no contact until June 28.

Jussier Formiga: suspended until July 22 with no contact until July 7.

Devin Clark: needs clearance from maxillofacial surgeon on left orbital floor fracture or suspended until Dec. 4; suspended at a minimum until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 22 for laceration.

Herbert Burns: needs new MRI by June 3, must have left foot sutures cleared by doctor or no contact until July 7.

What do you think is next for the stars of UFC 250?