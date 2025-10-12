Dillon Danis offers wild predictions for UFC fights against Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Dillon Danis Misfits MMA

Dillon Danis is at it again, this time taking aim at the likes of Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.

Danis has been known for his outspoken personality. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has made some bold claims over the years despite not being offered a UFC contract. He’s also only had three pro MMA fights with one of them being held on a Misfits Boxing card.

During an appearance on “MightyCast,” Danis had yet another quote that many MMA fans will find to be outlandish. The former Bellator star predicted wins of Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAFighting).

“Do I go to the UFC?” Danis said. “I could beat Islam [Makhachev]. I could beat Jon Jones. I could beat all these guys. Who’s the ‘85 champ? I don’t even know. … I would bet you every money in my bank account against your bank account that I would beat his ass.”

Danis went on to reveal when he expects his next fight to be. He even threw a shot at another active UFC fighter.

“I think it’s December,” Danis said of his potential next fight. “I want to fight tomorrow. I’m ready to fight, I didn’t take any damage. I wish I could fight someone on the street or some shit. I want to fight so bad, I’m ready to go. I’m so pumped up. But if UFC comes around and they’re like, ‘Hey listen, we’ll give you nice easy layup like Kevin Holland’ or something, I’ll do it. It depends, we’ll see where negotiations go right now.”

Time will tell if Danis’ next bout will be under the Misfits banner or if he will attempt to compete under an established pro MMA promotion. Danis and former UFC star Tony Ferguson have teased a potential matchup despite the mutual respect they’ve shown.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Islam Makhachev Jon Jones UFC

Related

UFC Rio Empty Arena

UFC fighter reduced to tears after opponent crushes Rio dreams by pulling out of bout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference
UFC

UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey's comeback fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

One UFC women’s bantamweight fighter wouldn’t mind sharing the Octagon with Ronda Rousey.

Charles Oliveira UFC entrance
Max Holloway

UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Results, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout

UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Deiveson Figueiredo
Montel Jackson.

UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson.

Joel Alvarez, Vicente Luque, UFC Rio, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the main card welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Mike Perry has recently reasserted his King of Violence status in his BKFC return, but a particular UFC card for 2026 would pique his interest in an MMA return. Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s inaugural foray into New Jersey at BKFC 82. ‘Platinum’ dropped Stephens multiple times in the bout en route to halting him in the fifth round, with Perry maintaining his spotless ledger in bare-knuckle fighting in the process.