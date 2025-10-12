Dillon Danis offers wild predictions for UFC fights against Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis is at it again, this time taking aim at the likes of Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.

Danis has been known for his outspoken personality. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has made some bold claims over the years despite not being offered a UFC contract. He’s also only had three pro MMA fights with one of them being held on a Misfits Boxing card.

During an appearance on “MightyCast,” Danis had yet another quote that many MMA fans will find to be outlandish. The former Bellator star predicted wins of Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev (h/t MMAFighting).

“Do I go to the UFC?” Danis said. “I could beat Islam [Makhachev]. I could beat Jon Jones. I could beat all these guys. Who’s the ‘85 champ? I don’t even know. … I would bet you every money in my bank account against your bank account that I would beat his ass.”

Danis went on to reveal when he expects his next fight to be. He even threw a shot at another active UFC fighter.

“I think it’s December,” Danis said of his potential next fight. “I want to fight tomorrow. I’m ready to fight, I didn’t take any damage. I wish I could fight someone on the street or some shit. I want to fight so bad, I’m ready to go. I’m so pumped up. But if UFC comes around and they’re like, ‘Hey listen, we’ll give you nice easy layup like Kevin Holland’ or something, I’ll do it. It depends, we’ll see where negotiations go right now.”

Time will tell if Danis’ next bout will be under the Misfits banner or if he will attempt to compete under an established pro MMA promotion. Danis and former UFC star Tony Ferguson have teased a potential matchup despite the mutual respect they’ve shown.