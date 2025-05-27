Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he’s still interested in fighting Dillon Danis, despite their planned GFL bout falling through.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

When you talk about the greatest lightweights in mixed martial arts history, Tony Ferguson has to be in that conversation. While he never became undisputed UFC champion, the former interim king had an incredible run in the promotion. He was able to turn back some of the very best at 155 pounds and at one point, he was considered by many to be one of the best fighters on the planet. Alas, that’s no longer the case.

RELATED: Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis had very different reactions to GFL fight falling through

After a historic losing streak, Ferguson now finds himself on the outside looking in. It seemed as if he was ready to get back to work when the GFL came knocking, with a reported bout against the controversial Dillon Danis seemingly being booked. In the end, though, GFL appeared to collapse after canceling their first two events, throwing Tony’s future into even further uncertainty.

Now, however, in a recent tweet, Ferguson made it known that he’s still interested in pursuing a fight against Danis.

 

Ferguson teases Danis fight still happening

“Ahhhh Yes, The Journey Is The Part You Remember Anyways”. Ol’e Moose Knuckle Danis Still Gon’Get Demolished. I Know Kung Fooooooooo. Ahhh Was Was Wahhh Waaaaaahhhhhhhh Zaaaahhhh MF’as!!! Act Accordingly & Form Rank B’itches. – Champ -CSO- Fight News Soon.”

Do you believe this fight will ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025
Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

This weekend, UFC on ESPN 68 goes down with a fascinating main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

Michael Bisping
UFC

Michael Bisping reacts to ‘massive cheater’ Vitor Belfort’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has reacted to bitter rival Vitor Belfort’s upcoming induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik
Jon Anik

UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals opponent for Belal Muhammad's next fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Jon Anik broke some huge fight news on his podcast this week. According to the long-time UFC play-by-play commentator former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will take on Shavkat Rakhmonov this October.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili admits lack of motivation as Sean O'Malley adds UFC legend to fight camp

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Things are getting very interesting ahead of the UFC 316 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA

UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases Wednesday fight announcement

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025
Alexander Volkov, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alexander Volkov slams Jon Jones for holding up heavyweight division: "UFC allows him to behave this way"

Cole Shelton - May 26, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is frustrated with Jon Jones for holding up the division.

Nate Diaz, Roadhouse, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he was supposed to play Conor McGregor's part in Roadhouse reboot

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Nate Diaz claims he was the first choice to play the villain in the recent Roadhouse reboot — not his fellow UFC star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
Conor McGregor

UFC analyst claims Conor McGregor's physical appearance is 'screaming cocaine'

BJ Penn Staff - May 26, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is aging unnaturally quickly thanks to excessive substance abuse. In fact, he believes McGregor now looks 10 years older than UFC CEO Dana White — which would make him 65 years old.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen gives his thoughts on Sean O'Malley and a possible future fight

Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC star Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s career, as well as a possible fight between them in the future.