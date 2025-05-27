Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future
UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he’s still interested in fighting Dillon Danis, despite their planned GFL bout falling through.
When you talk about the greatest lightweights in mixed martial arts history, Tony Ferguson has to be in that conversation. While he never became undisputed UFC champion, the former interim king had an incredible run in the promotion. He was able to turn back some of the very best at 155 pounds and at one point, he was considered by many to be one of the best fighters on the planet. Alas, that’s no longer the case.
After a historic losing streak, Ferguson now finds himself on the outside looking in. It seemed as if he was ready to get back to work when the GFL came knocking, with a reported bout against the controversial Dillon Danis seemingly being booked. In the end, though, GFL appeared to collapse after canceling their first two events, throwing Tony’s future into even further uncertainty.
Now, however, in a recent tweet, Ferguson made it known that he’s still interested in pursuing a fight against Danis.
“Ahhhh Yes, The Journey Is The Part You Remember Anyways”
Ol’e MooseKnuckle Danis Still Gon’Get Demolished 🥋 I Know Kung Fooooooooooo🍃 Ahhh Wah Wah Wahhh Waaaaaaaaaaahhhh Zaaaaaahhhh MF’as!!! Act Accordingly & Form Rank B’itches 💯 -Champ 👻 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🥋 Fight News🔛Soon pic.twitter.com/d8VTYBmMdW
— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 26, 2025
Ferguson teases Danis fight still happening
“Ahhhh Yes, The Journey Is The Part You Remember Anyways”. Ol’e Moose Knuckle Danis Still Gon’Get Demolished. I Know Kung Fooooooooo. Ahhh Was Was Wahhh Waaaaaahhhhhhhh Zaaaahhhh MF’as!!! Act Accordingly & Form Rank B’itches. – Champ -CSO- Fight News Soon.”
