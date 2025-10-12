UFC fighter reduced to tears after opponent crushes Rio dreams by pulling out of bout

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
UFC Rio Empty Arena

One UFC fighter who was set to compete in his home country broke down after his opponent fell out.

UFC Rio is in the history books, and it ended with Charles Oliveira submitting Mateusz Gamrot. The co-headliner saw former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo snag a split decision win over Montel Jackson.

There had been a heavyweight clash scheduled for the card that didn’t happen. Valter Walker was scheduled to compete against Mohammed Usman. Ultimately, Usman was removed and Walker was left without an opponent.

Walker showed up to the weigh-ins despite the fact that he wasn’t going to compete inside Farmasi Arena. He tipped the scales at 246 pounds, and he made it clear during the weigh-ins that he was none too pleased with Usman (via MMAMania).

”I trained a lot for this fight, and this motherf—ker ran,” Walker said. “Look at my shape for the heavyweight division!”

After making his way to the backstage area, Walker shed tears over the fact that his UFC Rio dream was pulled from him.

It’s a tough break for Walker, who has been on a roll as of late. He has put together a three-fight winning streak with first-round finishes over Justin Tafa, Don’Tale Mayes, and Kennedy Nzechukwu. Up to this point, Walker only has one pro MMA loss and it was in his UFC debut back in April 2024. His pro MMA record sits at 14-1.

Having done his part by making weight, it’ll be interesting to see if the UFC brass can find a spot for Walker on a card before the end of 2025. Walker’s last bout took place back in July.

While there’s no guarantee Walker will be granted another chance to fight on a future UFC Rio card, he’d certainly improve his chances by continuing his winning ways. Time will tell when Walker will get a chance to step inside the Octagon again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey during UFC press conference

UFC Rio winner open to being Ronda Rousey's comeback fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC entrance
Max Holloway

UFC Rio winner Charles Oliveira calls for massive rematch against fan favorite

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025

Charles Oliveira is calling for a big fight after emerging victorious at UFC Rio.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returned to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, and 4 fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Charles Oliveira, UFC Rio, Results, Pros react, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Pros react after Charles Oliveira submits Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Rio event was headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Charles Oliveira UFC walkout
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio Results: Charles Oliveira stops Mateusz Gamrot (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the lightweight main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot.

Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Rio Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Montel Jackson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025
Joel Alvarez, Vicente Luque, UFC Rio, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Rio Results: Joel Alvarez defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Rio results, including the main card welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Joel Alvarez.

UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira, Results, UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio: 'Oliveira vs. Gamrot' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 11, 2025

The Octagon returns to Brazil for tonight’s UFC Rio event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry "would go back to MMA" for UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Mike Perry has recently reasserted his King of Violence status in his BKFC return, but a particular UFC card for 2026 would pique his interest in an MMA return. Perry defeated Jeremy Stephens in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s inaugural foray into New Jersey at BKFC 82. ‘Platinum’ dropped Stephens multiple times in the bout en route to halting him in the fifth round, with Perry maintaining his spotless ledger in bare-knuckle fighting in the process.

UFC Vancouver
UFC

UFC Vancouver's Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before", and fans are "going to see that again"

Dylan Bowker - October 10, 2025

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.