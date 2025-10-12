Charles Oliveira reveals key factor in UFC Rio win over Mateusz Gamrot

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 12, 2025
Charles Oliveira celebrates UFC Rio win

Charles Oliveira has detailed what he felt was a deciding factor in his UFC Rio victory.

Oliveira went one-on-one with Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio this past Saturday. Prior to Gamrot stepping up on short notice, the status of the headliner was a bit dicey, as Oliveira’s initial opponent, Rafael Fiziev, suffered an injury. The short notice factor didn’t bother “Predator,” as he secured a second-round submission finish.

During the ESPN+ post-fight show, Oliveira revealed that a big reason for his success over the weekend was having Gamrot’s game plan well scouted (via MMAJunkie).

“We knew it,” Oliveira said. “We knew he was going to try to do that. We said it before. But we knew the first round, he was going to be strong. So I’m the guy with the most submissions in the UFC. If it comes to jiu-jitsu, I’m the guy with the record. We just took the first round, and went for the second.”

The future UFC Hall of Famer then said that he went to work on negating Gamrot’s strengths, which ultimately led to the rear-naked choke finish.

“… To be honest, the first round we knew was his strongest round. My coach was saying to, ‘Do this, do that. Elbows, throw this.’ But I just wanted to smother his game. Smother his game, get ready for the second round, and then be ready and collected and go for the kill in the second round.”

Oliveira is now calling for a showdown with Max Holloway, who is receptive to the idea of a clash in the near future. The two actually shared the Octagon back in 2015, but Oliveira suffered an injury early in the fight. Their first meeting also happened before either man reached their physical prime.

We’ll see if Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 comes to fruition in due time.

