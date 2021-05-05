Diego Sanchez says he is scared the UFC might kill him and frame it as a suicide

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez says that he is scared the UFC might kill him and frame it as a suicide in the next two years.

Sanchez was recently released by the UFC due to a disagreement about medical records between his coach Joshua Fabia and UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell. It was an unfortunate ending for Sanchez’s UFC career considering he has been with the company since 2015 and was the longest-tenured fighter on the roster. But as far as Sanchez is concerned, it’s all for the best, because his perception of what the UFC is today has changed over the years.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s MMA Today with RJ Clifford and Anthony Smith, Sanchez spoke about his current predicament, and he made some shocking comments that are sure to raise an eyebrow. During the interview, Sanchez admitted that he is scared the “evil” organization that is the UFC may attempt to kill him and frame it as a suicide instead.

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life. I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation,” Sanchez said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

It will be interesting to see if the UFC responds to these comments from Sanchez considering the severity of what he is suggesting. Although the UFC clearly has no interest in working with Sanchez or Fabia at this current time, what Sanchez is suggesting seems to be the extreme, and it will be interesting to see if UFC president Dana White fires back.

What do you think about these latest comments from Diego Sanchez?