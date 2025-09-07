Despite UFC Paris bout cancellation, fighter who missed weight could stay on roster

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A UFC debutant missed out on his chance to be featured on a recent Paris card due to a bad weight cut, but he might be staying on the roster.

Losene Keita UFC

Many fans and experts were looking forward to a scheduled featherweight clash between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and the debuting Losene Keita. On weigh-in day, Keita missed weight by three pounds. “Pitbull” refused to go through with the matchup following his planned opponent’s failure to make the contracted weight.

UFC senior vice president of international operations, David Shaw, answered questions from media members following UFC Paris. When asked about Keita’s future following the weigh-in mishap, Shaw didn’t seem to believe that the former two-division Oktagon champion will be cut (via MMAJunkie).

“I believe he does [get another opportunity on UFC roster]. Honestly, I don’t know the specifics. I think a few of us were surprised the fight didn’t happen, but in any case, it’s going to be good to have him on the roster,” Shaw told media members after UFC Paris. “(He hasn’t been cut) – not that I know of.”

Keita apologized on social media following the bout cancellation.

“For the first time in 25 fights, I failed to make weight, and it had to happen on my UFC debut,” Keita wrote. “I wanted to continue and would have given everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it. I sincerely apologize to all my fans. I will be back, like every time I fall in life.”

Freire was none too pleased with the situation and blasted Keita during an interview with UFC. Keita criticized Freire for refusing to go through with the fight despite his efforts to “make things right.” Whether or not the UFC brass attempts to rebook the fight remains to be seen, but “Pitbull” is calling for a clash with Arnold Allen at UFC Rio.

Related

Ciryl Gane confident in preparation for Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025
Tom Aspinall

Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A heavyweight who once felt the wrath of Tom Aspinall believes the UFC Heavyweight Champion will remain at the top for a while.

Benoit Saint Denis

Arman Tsarukyan called out by scrappy UFC Paris upset winner: 'I refuse nobody'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

If Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t get the next UFC lightweight title shot, he has a willing dance partner who just scored a big win in Paris.

Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov thinks he sealed Khamzat Chimaev title fight following UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov believes he has secured a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Mauricio Ruffy

Fight fans blast Mauricio Ruffy for "embarrassing" defeat at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Mauricio Ruffy had his Instagram page flooded with negative comments following his second-round submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris.

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Mason Jones one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho.

Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the event headliner between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Mauricio Ruffy

Pros react after Benoit Saint Denis submits Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Mauricio Ruffy taking on Benoit Saint Denis.

Mauricio Ruffy

UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Mauricio Ruffy (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight co-main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy.