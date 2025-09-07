Despite UFC Paris bout cancellation, fighter who missed weight could stay on roster

A UFC debutant missed out on his chance to be featured on a recent Paris card due to a bad weight cut, but he might be staying on the roster.

Many fans and experts were looking forward to a scheduled featherweight clash between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and the debuting Losene Keita. On weigh-in day, Keita missed weight by three pounds. “Pitbull” refused to go through with the matchup following his planned opponent’s failure to make the contracted weight.

UFC senior vice president of international operations, David Shaw, answered questions from media members following UFC Paris. When asked about Keita’s future following the weigh-in mishap, Shaw didn’t seem to believe that the former two-division Oktagon champion will be cut (via MMAJunkie).

“I believe he does [get another opportunity on UFC roster]. Honestly, I don’t know the specifics. I think a few of us were surprised the fight didn’t happen, but in any case, it’s going to be good to have him on the roster,” Shaw told media members after UFC Paris. “(He hasn’t been cut) – not that I know of.”

Keita apologized on social media following the bout cancellation.

“For the first time in 25 fights, I failed to make weight, and it had to happen on my UFC debut,” Keita wrote. “I wanted to continue and would have given everything to make weight, but my body didn’t want it. I sincerely apologize to all my fans. I will be back, like every time I fall in life.”

Freire was none too pleased with the situation and blasted Keita during an interview with UFC. Keita criticized Freire for refusing to go through with the fight despite his efforts to “make things right.” Whether or not the UFC brass attempts to rebook the fight remains to be seen, but “Pitbull” is calling for a clash with Arnold Allen at UFC Rio.