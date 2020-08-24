Darren Till opens as betting underdog against Jack Hermansson

UFC star Darren Till has opened up as a betting underdog for his upcoming middleweight showdown against Jack Hermansson.

Till vs. Hermansson was announced last week to be the headliner of a UFC Fight Night event that is set to take place on December 5. This is a big fight at 185lbs, and the winner will take a serious step forward towards title contention. Not long after the fight was revealed, the oddsmakers opened up the betting line for the bout.

Take a look at the opening odds for Till vs. Hermansson, courtesy BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Odds

Jack Hermansson -145

Darren Till +125

Hermansson opened as a -145 betting favorite. That means a $145 bet would win you $100. As for Till, he opened as a +125 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $125.

Hermansson (21-5) is the No. 4 ranked middleweight in the UFC. The 32-year-old Swede is 8-3 overall in the UFC with notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and Gerald Meerschaert. He has won five of his last six fights overall and in his last outing, he submitted Gastelum in the first round with a heel hook. Hermansson has quickly risen the ranks at 185lbs the last few years and with another win, he could get a title shot.

Till (18-3-1) is the No. 6 ranked middleweight in the UFC. The 27-year-old Brit is 6-3-1 overall in the UFC with notable wins over the aforementioned Gastelum, Stephen Thompson, and Donald Cerrone. Since moving up to middleweight last year, Till is 1-1 with the win over Gastelum and a decision loss to Robert Whittaker. He has always been someone the UFC has been high on but he needs to get that signature win if he wants to move into title contention in the stacked UFC middleweight division.

Who is your money on in this fight, Darren Till or Jack Hermansson?