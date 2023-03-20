Daniel Cormier wouldn’t be surprised if Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman fight for a fourth time: “They are that much better than the rest of the division”

Daniel Cormier isn’t ruling out a fourth fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

On Saturday night in London, England, Edwards and Usman had their trilogy match at UFC 286. Ultimately, it was Edwards who won a majority decision to defend his belt. ‘Rocky’ had previously knocked Usman out back in August of 2022, this while ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had won a decision in their first fight in 2015.

With Usman having lost back-to-back fights to Edwards and being 35 years old, many wonder if he will get a title shot again. However, Cormier thinks Edwards and Usman are clearly the two best welterweights, so a fourth fight is definitely possible. With that being said, ‘DC’ also knows there are other options at 170.

“But I don’t know if this is the end. I feel like this is one of those situations where we may get a fourth fight between two athletes,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “We saw it with Moreno and Figueiredo, and I’m not sure we don’t see it again with these two because they are that much better than the rest of the division. Leon Edwards has a ton of people. Leon Edwards has the world at his fingertips. He’s got so many options, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns. He is a refreshing addition to the top of the division. We saw a changing of the guard at welterweight.”

If Kamaru Usman is going to earn a fourth fight with Leon Edwards, a few things will need to happen. First, Edwards will have to remain the champion while Usman will likely need to win at least two fights in a row to get another crack. But Cormier doesn’t think that is totally out of the question due to the run Usman was on before the back-to-back losses to Edwards ended his title reign.

Do you think we see Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 4 at some point?