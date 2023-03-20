Khamzat Chimaev responds to Colby Covington’s recent verbal onslaught: “I accept the fight four times”

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Colby Covington.

‘Borz’ has been out of the octagon since a submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, he wasn’t supposed to face ‘TrailBlazer’ that night. The matchup was made after Nate Diaz declined to fight Chimaev after the Chechen badly missed weight for their UFC 279 clash.

Since then, the undefeated contender has been linked to several matchups. The most commonly linked opponent to Chimaev was Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ has been out of the cage since his win over Jorge Masvidal a year ago, but Dana White stated multiple times he would love to book that fight.

However, that talk is now gone. Over the weekend, Covington attended UFC 286, even weighing in as the backup fighter. Not long after Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman in the headliner, Dana White confirmed ‘Chaos’ would fight for the title next.

The former interim welterweight champion also took time to hit back at Chimaev. Covington slammed the Chechen for missing weight, and having a scarred lip, amongst other insults one would expect from the star.

During a video published on his YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev responded to Colby Covington’s recent comments. There, he slammed the welterweight contender for talking, but not agreeing to fight him.

Khamzat Chimaev discusses Colby Covington

“Colby is lying, he doesn’t want to fight,” Khamzat Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “I swear with everything I have, I swear with God, I accept the fight four times. All the Muslims understand, I swear with the Koran. I get a call four times ‘do you want to fight?’, I said yes. I had a conversation with Sean Shelby as well, I can show it, [that] we’re going to fight with this guy and it never happened. There is no more [lies]. You can lie at press conferences and they make it a show. For me, I can’t lie to people. I am who I am, they like it, they don’t like it, I am who I am. That guy play too much.”

He continued, “…If he wants to fight, fight. For me, weight class doesn’t matter. If somebody wants the fight, if the UFC calls me to fight Brock Lesnar, I’ll fight with him. For me it doesn’t matter, fight everybody, whichever weight class the UFC wants, I’ll fight. I never choose my fights. These chickens they lie so much.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!